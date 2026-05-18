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Colorado Outdoors

Time to protect your sensitive plants as colder weather briefly settles into southern Colorado

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 3:48 PM
Published 3:11 PM

Just when we thought the warm weather was here to stay, a big temperature drop has arrived once again here in Southern Colorado. It could be a cold one Monday night into Tuesday morning as the clouds and rain move out. Not the best news for those of you who have got your gardens all planted and ready to go for the upcoming summer.

If you can bring in your plants, do so. If you can't bring them in, be sure to cover them up. "You don't want to use plastics, you'll want to use something like bed sheets or something where the plastic isn't touching the plants," said Mike Spencer with Spencer's Produce Lawn and Garden Centers. "Even damaging frost will go right through the plastics, cloth it tends not to go through and freeze the other side as bad," Spencer added.

The good news is we are not expecting a hard freeze and we should be warming up later int he week. You'll just want to take the protective measures, tonight and tomorrow nights.

Article Topic Follows: Colorado Outdoors

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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