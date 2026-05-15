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Colorado Outdoors

Cold Snap Set to Arrive After an Unseasonably Warm Weekend: Cover Up those Plants

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Updated
today at 9:25 PM
Published 8:49 PM

Here we are May 15th in Southern Colorado and we are still talking SNOW in the mountains and temperatures in the 30s! Its's been an unusually warm week with temperatures in the 80s along the I-25 Corridor, and 90s out on the Eastern Plains. We have more 80 degree weather for the weekend and a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Perfect for outdoor gardening, but then comes Monday.

A storm system will start arriving late Sunday night, and will bring much cooler weather along with a chance of some good soaking rain. We could see some slushy snow on Monday for parts of the Palmer Divide, Teller County, and Northern El Paso County which does include Monument. It's not out of the question to see snow levels briefly drop to about 6000 feet. Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, we could see temperatures in the 30s here along the I-25 Corridor, so you will want to bring those sensitive plants in if you can. If they are already in the ground, make sure to cover them up with a blanket. Your best bet will be to cover those plants up or bring them inside Sunday and Monday night.

Be sure to follow us for updates on Steve's Garden, and the latest weather forecast.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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