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Colorado Outdoors

Recent Cold and Snow taking a toll on “Steve’s Garden”

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Published 3:44 PM

Th recent round of cold weather and snow here in Southern Colorado has caused some damage to pepper and tomato plants in Steve's Garden here in the backyard of the KRDO-TV studios. Experts say if your plants or veggies look like they may have sustained damage from the cold and snow, give them water and give it several days to see if they come back to life.

Watch the video above to see how things are in Steve's Garden.

Article Topic Follows: Colorado Outdoors

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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