How to stay away and be aware of overflowing retention ponds

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is warning residents to stay away and be aware of overflowing retention ponds in the area.

Following unprecedented levels of high rain for the month of June, the DCSO is stating the ground is now saturated and retention ponds, designed to treat water and control flooding, are currently overflowing with water.

As a result, the DCSO states, the retention ponds are posing a dangerous hazard, particularly to children, as risks for drowning can increase.

Now, the DCSO is offering some important reminders on how to stay away and stay safe from the retention ponds:

Retention ponds often have steep sides, which makes climbing out of them difficult.

Retention ponds and outlet culverts may have strong currents as the water drains from them–especially if protective bars or grating is built close to the drain.

The suction effect created by the inflow and outflow structures of retention ponds can unexpectedly pull children under the water, making it extremely difficult for them to escape without immediate assistance.

Children are naturally curious and may be drawn to the allure of these water bodies, especially during or after heavy rainfall. Parents are encouraged to discuss the dangers of playing near or in these ponds. Parents, especially those with young children, should avoid letting their children play near these areas during this rainy period.

Retention ponds collect run-off, so the water in them is often dirty, unsanitary and can be toxic.

As a final warning, officials with the DCSO state never swim, fish, play, or try to remove anything from a retention pond. However, do keep children supervised and immediately call 911 if people or pets fall in.

After calling 911, the DCSO states throw something that floats or a rope to the victim if it can be done safely.