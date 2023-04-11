Skip to Content
403 Fire reaches 1,518 acres with 88% containment

TELLER COUNTY Colo. (KRDO) -- The 403 Fire has burned 1,518 acres and now stands at 88 percent contained, according to the 403 fire Facebook page as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Teller County officials, very little smoke is showing and firefighters in Teller County are continuing suppression efforts to contain the flames that have been burning for almost three weeks now.

Should the weather permit, an MMA flight is to be scheduled for this morning to extinguish persistent smoldering stumps, down logs, roots, and deep pine needle cast, according to Teller County officials.

More information with new updates will be released as details become available.

