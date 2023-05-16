The Pikes Peak Water Children’s Festival returns after a three-year hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Following a three-year hiatus, the City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities are returning with its Pikes Peak Water Children’s Festival.

The event will occur Friday, May 19, at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCS Cybersecurity Center.

Over 500 4th and 5th grade students attending the festival will learn about complex water issues facing the community and help students understand the importance of one of our most precious resources.

Springs Utilities states the festival will be a day-long event designed to enrich participating students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) endeavors.

Classes will rotate through five stations during the day so students can learn about a variety of water-related topics.

Hands-on activities such as a water trivia challenge competition and a VIP tour will also be featured throughout this event.

Numerous water-related organizations will also attend the event to give presentations on a variety of topics:

Catamount Institute will bring water samples from Mesa Creek to teach about macro-invertebrates and worms.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will have live fish for kids to make better connections to local aquatic ecosystems.

The Stormwater Enterprise will use EnviroScape models to explain point and non-point source pollution, stormwater run-off and who contaminants impact water.

Colorado Springs Utilities will teach students about their water system, how to protect pipes from rusting, the effects of the Waldo Canyon fire on run-off and will play water relay races.

To view the event’s program guide, or for more information about the event overall, you can visit the Pikes Peak Children's Water Festival website by clicking here.