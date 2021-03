New wilderness overnight backpacking permit reservation schedule for Rocky Mountain National Park

Lifestyle

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Park Service announced a change to the wilderness overnight backpacking permit reservation system for Rocky Mountain National Park.

After the website experienced technical difficulties on Monday, NPS created a new process to sign up and process permits. This revision is to prevent an overload to the system.

To sign up for a wilderness overnight backpacking permit, refer to the schedule below:

May and June overnight backpacking permits registration begins Monday, March 8, at 8:00 a.m.

July overnight backpacking permits registration begins Wednesday, March 10, at 8:00 a.m.

August overnight backpacking permits registration begins Friday, March 12, at 8:00 a.m.

September and October overnight backpacking permits registration begins Sunday, March 14, at 8:00 a.m.



Registration is just for overnight backpacking camping permits only. It is not for car camping reservations in park campgrounds accessed by vehicles or park entrance fees.

To register, click here.