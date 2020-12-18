Garden of the Gods Park accepting permit applications
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center are now accepting applications for commercial permits.
These commercial permits will be effective starting Jan. 1, 2021. The requirement of commercial permits launched in 2020. The city says in 2020, 31 permits were issued and $5,887 and those funds will be used on natural resource stewardship and maintenance.
Examples of activities that require permits include:
- Guided rock climbing
- Guided talks, hikes, and walking tours
- Guided mountain biking, road cycling, and e-assist bicycle tours
- Commercial bus or vehicle tours
- Step-on tour guides
- Guided hiking and walking tours with any type of animal
- Art and photography workshops
- Exercise/yoga classes
- Day camps and summer camps
For more information and how to apply for a permit click here.
