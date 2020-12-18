Garden of the Gods Park accepting permit applications

Lifestyle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center are now accepting applications for commercial permits.

These commercial permits will be effective starting Jan. 1, 2021. The requirement of commercial permits launched in 2020. The city says in 2020, 31 permits were issued and $5,887 and those funds will be used on natural resource stewardship and maintenance.

Examples of activities that require permits include:

Guided rock climbing

Guided talks, hikes, and walking tours

Guided mountain biking, road cycling, and e-assist bicycle tours

Commercial bus or vehicle tours

Step-on tour guides

Guided hiking and walking tours with any type of animal

Art and photography workshops

Exercise/yoga classes

Day camps and summer camps

For more information and how to apply for a permit click here.