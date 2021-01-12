On the Lookout: Suspected serial purse-snatcher caught on surveillance

Home

Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff detectives are on the lookout for a man who's thought to be behind a string of car break-ins at Fox Run Park.

The suspect -- according to detectives -- most recently charged $1,027.95 to a victim's credit card at the King Soopers off Baptist Road. The suspect had opened the victim's unlocked car, which was parked at Fox Run Park, stealing her purse mid-day on November 16, 2020.

The surveillance capture at King Soopers matches that of multiple other descriptions of similar vehicle break-ins at Fox Run Park.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tipline at (719) 520-7777.

EPSO detectives are also on the lookout for a pair of pallet thieves -- a man and woman -- who targeted the Rockin' B Feed and Supply, off Black Forest Rd. and Shoup Rd on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say the thieves loaded a flatbed trailer with 160 pallets the night of December 24, 2020. The duo was spotted on surveillance video from a neighboring business the night previous -- possibly scouting out the feed store.

The suspects were driving an older model brown or tan dually flatbed truck with mismatched doors on the passenger side.

If you know who these criminals are, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tipline at (719) 520-7777.

Colorado Springs Police are looking for this man, who they say stole a 2008 Dodge Ram from the Grandview Apartments on December 28, 2020, shortly after 10 a.m. in the morning.

The Ram has since been found, but unfortunately, the suspect is still on the loose.

If you know who this man is, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.