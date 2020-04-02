Food drive in Canon City feeds hundreds

Home

With millions of Americans unemployed and many wondering where their next meal is coming from, the Pantry of Fremont decided to help. Thanks to a big time assist from the Care and Share food bank, the Pantry of Fremont and Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Canon City held a food drive for hundreds of families. All in all, Care and Share donated 25 thousand pounds of food for the drive.

"In the neighborhood that we are in, on the west side of Cañon City, we have a lot of older people, a lot of single people, and we get a lot of backpackers; those that either are homeless or they're couch surfing," said Pantry of Fremont President Laurie Trindal. "There's so much going on with COVID-19 that we just needed to do something big and massive."

The original goal was to be able to feed about 400 families, but donations were so strong that they'll now be able to feed 600 to 800 families.

"It's awesome! Everyone is stepping up," Trindal says. "Those that are available either with time, money, energy… Together we can make this happen."

"It's a joy to be able to help people and serve people," said Pastor Luke Canady. "That's what Jesus calls us to. It's to serve the least of these. That's what we get to do when we do something like this."

"It is wonderful," said volunteer Diana Larson. "It's awesome to know that you're giving."

Some people needed help badly.

"I had an 83-year-old call me and say, 'I don't know what I'm going to do. I had 4 eggs left. I gave one neighbor one egg and another neighbor another egg. Can you help me?' Of course we're going to help," Trindal said.