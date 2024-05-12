Hotel union workers end strike against Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with contract talks set for Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The largest labor union in Nevada has ended a planned 48-hour strike meant to pressure Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to agree to a five-year contract on wages and benefits. It’s hoping talks set to resume Tuesday will lead to a new five-year contract with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. More than 700 workers with Culinary Union Local 226 walked off the job at the 1,500-room hotel-casino near the Las Vegas Strip early Friday and ended the strike early Sunday. Guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, laundry and kitchen workers were among those walking a picket line.