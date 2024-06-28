Healthy Colorado: How to improve your stroke and stamina on the green

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - More and more people are pulling out the clubs and hitting the green this summer.

"When it comes to golf I think the keys are mobility, strength, and power," says Life Time personal trainer, Paul Placzkowski.

It's that time of year when Coloradans are working to perfect their golf game this summer. But you might be feeling a little tight as the season gets underway.

"Especially at the beginning of golf season when you haven't been doing those movements for quite a while," says Placzkowski. "18 holes you put a lot of swings in, so that's why it is important to get into here at Life Time and work on that mobility aspect and strengthening."

A few exercises before you grab the clubs can be good for the newbies and pros.

"You haven't been working on mobility to start working on that and you want to highlight that thoracic rotation aspect, our obliques, core, as well as our hip mobility," says Placzkowski. "You want to work on the mobility aspect to help with just feeling better, hit the ball farther but then also hopefully prevent injury as well."

No matter your level or goals, warming up and preparing before you hit the green will go a long way, according to the experts.

"We want to have that athletic body so that we can not just get out there and sustain multiple golf swings in a round but we can feel good and hit the ball farther, hit it crisper, and score lower," says Placzkowski.