Did you see that? Thunderbird zooms over Pueblo in preparation for next local air show

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) --Residents of the Steel City may have seen a high-flying jet soaring through the skies near the airport on Tuesday. It's one of the Air Force Thunderbirds!

Major Brandon Maxson piloted the Number-8 Thunderbird for a site survey on Tuesday morning, ahead of the Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show.

It's the first air show to be held in Pueblo in 25 years.

"It's been over 25 years since we've done the air show here at Pueblo Airport for the community of Pueblo," said Major Brandon Maxson. "Our rule is if we haven't been there for 5 years, we'll come out early-- make sure everything's ready to go. Dot some I's, cross some T's, to put on an awesome show in September."

Major Maxson and Thunderbird 8 are what's known as an "Advance Pilot and Narrator," meaning his job is to inspect the areas where the Thunderbird shows will happen-- but he is not a part of the show itself.

Once he gets a full lay of the land, he reports back to help the team plan their show.

The Wings of Pride Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28 at the Pueblo Airport. You can purchase tickets right now by clicking here.

