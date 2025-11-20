Copper Mountain gears up for 2025 Stifel Copper Cup

FRISCO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Copper Mountain is gearing up for its 2025 Stifel Copper Cup. The race features some of the world's fastest skiers as they tackle high-altitude terrain.

The cup kicks off on Nov. 27 as many visitors are expected to flow into resorts following the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Witness the world’s best in their element as they take on men’s super-G & giant slalom and women’s giant slalom & slalom," read a post by Copper Mountain.

All of the races for the Stifel Copper Cup weekend are in East Village. While races are free to spectate, visitors can purchase VIP experience tickets.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, Nov. 30 with the women's slalom.

