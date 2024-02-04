Mild and dry to start the week!

EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping below freezing around 8PM. Roads will not be a huge concern overnight, but a few slick spots are possible for the morning commute.

MONDAY: A bit of localized fog is possible to start the day with significantly improving conditions by late morning. The sun will be out in full force with temperatures about 10 degrees above average. 52 is the forecast high in the Springs, 55 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: An unsettled pattern arrives Wednesday with a storm signal for the weekend.