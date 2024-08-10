Warmer weekend with showers

SATURDAY: Partly sunny during the morning then an increase in clouds in the afternoon and a chance for afternoon and evening showers. High temps will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy through the morning hours. During the afternoon, partly cloudy to, at times, mostly cloudy skies, and a chance for scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Average temps for August return through the upcoming week with highs in the mid-80's for Colorado Springs and upper 80's for Pueblo. We keep daily rain chances in the forecast.