Cooler Friday-Showers Possible

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for early showers then again in the afternoon with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Cooler highs of 52° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, especially in the plains. Lows between 40° and 45°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Warmer highs of 69° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with cooler highs in the mid 60s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 70s for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.