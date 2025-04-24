Showers and T-storm chances continue Friday

We will continue to have a chance for showers and t-storms as we head into the early hours of the night. There is a possibility for an isolated strong to severe t-storm. The Storm Predictions Center has the Eastern Plains in category two for the potential for severe weather. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains we are in a category one for the potential for severe weather. If any severe storms due form our main concern will be wind and hail.

As we head into the later night hours we will dry out across Southern Colorado. We will have a mild night with lows in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country has lows in the 20s to 30s.

A cold front will make its way through the area, allowing us to have a cool finish to the work. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with our chances for showers and possible t-storms. The San Luis Valley is under a Fire Weather Watch starting Friday morning and ending in the evening. We will have to monitor and see if other counties or added or if the watch gets upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

Temperatures will increase for the start of the weekend but we will keep our chances for showers and t-storms. We will have highs in the 70s across Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 60s.

We will finish the weekend dry with temperatures increasing into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado while the High Country will continue to have highs in the 50s to 60s. It will be breezy.

For the start of the work week temperatures will decrease slightly into the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. The High Country does have a chance for snow.

Temperatures will stay were they are at for the first half of the work week. We do have daily chances for rain while the High Country does have a chance for snow.