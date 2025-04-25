Tracking a gloomy start to the weekend

TONIGHT: Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms with a very low chance for severe weather and mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s overnight.

TOMORROW: We're tracking heavy cloud cover for most lower lying areas for the morning with some sunshine peaking out in the early afternoon before more showers, thunderstorms and hail chances (along and east of I-25) through the evening. Afternoon highs will make it to the 60s and 70s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.

SUNDAY: We'll see drier conditions and sunnier skies Sunday with temperatures rebounding to the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and 80s for Pueblo and the Plains.