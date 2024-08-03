Hot Sunday Funday

Tonight will be another mild night across Southern Colorado we will have lows fall back into the upper 50s to mid 60s across the region. Ours skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Sunday we will have temperatures increase into the 90s to 100s, with those triple digits being in the eastern plains and Pueblo. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower. A couple of isolated storms can create some breezy conditions with gusty winds between 40 to 50mph. Sunday night will be another mild night with lows in the 60s across the region.

Heat will stick around for the start of the work week. Monday will be the hottest day of the work week with highs continuing to be in the 90s to 100s across the region. There is a chance for showers as well.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will fall into the 80s and 90s with a slight chance for showers.

Thursday a cold front will make its way into the area dropping our highs into the 70s and 80s across the region that will continue into the end of the work week. The cold front will also cause use to see an increase in our chances for showers as of now we are not tracking any severe thunderstorms but we could some isolated strong storms develop.