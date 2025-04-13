Red Flag Warning issued April 13 at 2:03PM MDT until April 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 225, 226,
227, 228, 229, 230 and 231.
* TIMING…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.