Red Flag Warning issued April 13 at 3:02AM MDT until April 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 225, 227, 228,
229 and 230.

* TIMING…From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

