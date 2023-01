SATURDAY: We're expecting a calm and dry morning ahead. We'll see mainly cloudy skies and warm and breezy conditions for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s.

SUNDAY: A stretch of unsettled weather for the mountains will begin with periods of snow through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be cooler next week for southern Colorado, with the chance for some light to moderate snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will also cool into the 30s and 40s.