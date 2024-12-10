Bundle Up and Stay Warm Tonight

Tonight will be a chilly night across Southern Colorado with lows in the teens along the I-25 corridor and out in the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will see lows in the teens, single digits, and below zero. Our skies will be mostly clear.

As we head into the middle of the work week we will have highs start to rebound into the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains with the High Country Region 30s to 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds.

Thursday temperatures continue to climb into the 50s for majority of hometowns along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. There will be a couple of hometowns in the Plains that will have highs in the upper 40s. The high country region will see highs in the 30s to upper 40s. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Thursday night heading into Friday a front will make its way through the area allowing for possible flurries/light snow along the continental divide. We could have some breezy conditions in the high country region as well.

This front will cause temperatures to decrease for Friday. We will have highs in the 40s to low 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. With highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s for the High Country Region. We will stay dry along the I-25 corridor and out East.

Temperatures start to rise again for the start of the weekend. We will have highs in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado. We will remain with the unseasonably warm temperatures to finish out the weekend as well with most of Southern Colorado remaining in the 50s however a couple hometowns may reach the upper 50s flirting with the 60s. Skies will remain dry and sunny!