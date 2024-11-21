Nice finish to the work week

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s across the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The high country region will see lows in the teens and 20s. Our skies will stay dry.

For the end of the work week highs will continue to increase into the 50s and 60s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. Majority of the highs for the high country region will be in the 40s however a couple of hometowns could see highs in the low 60s. Our skies will remain Sunny.

The start of weekend will be the weekend's best as temperatures continue to increase. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with some hometowns getting into the upper 60s. The high country region will see highs in the 40s to 50s. Skies will remain sunny .

Sunday temperatures will begin to fall as we will only have highs in the 50s to around 60 along the I-25 corridor and out east. The high country region will have highs in the low 50s to 40s, couple may even have highs in the 30s. Late Sunday night to early Monday morning in Colorado Springs there is a slight chance for a rain/snow mix.

Monday highs will continue into the 40s for Southern Colorado. Tuesday highs will be in the 40s to 50s however there is a slight chance for snow. By the middle of the work week our snow chances increase and highs will continue into the 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving will be cool with a slight chance for snow however it will be chilly with highs in the 30s to 40s. Those cool temperatures will stick around for your Black Friday so make sure to bundle up if you are headed out.