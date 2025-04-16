Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 2:36PM MDT until April 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 9:49 PM
Published 2:36 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 225, 226, 227, 231,
234, 235 and 236.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…near 5 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

