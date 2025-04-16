Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 2:36PM MDT until April 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT

THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 222, 224, 228, 229, AND 230…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 228, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…near 5 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.