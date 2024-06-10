More Rain and Hot Temps

Much better conditions today compared to the past weekend, although there is a chance for more rain

and maybe even a few thunderstorms this evening hours and tomorrow afternoon and evening. The temperatures will go back up over the next few days as well, keeping the threat for flooding alive, especially along the Arkansas River.

Due to the rain and thunderstorms over the weekend and the well-above-normal temperatures, the

risk is flooding along the Arkansas River from Canon City through Pueblo County will be in place for at least the next few days. possibly through the end of the week. Although the temperatures have cooled considerably, they will quickly warm again into the mid-to-upper 80s Tuesday and mid-to-upper 90s by Wednesday. Warm temperatures, along with a chance for scattered moderate rain this evening will increase the chance for flooding.

Tonight expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we will have partly cloudy skies during the morning hours, then partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon

with a chance for a scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, with and highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.

High temperatures this week will ramp up rather quickly into the low-to-mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday for Colorado Springs and mid-to-upper 90s for Pueblo. We will then see a chance for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening with cooler highs in the mid-80s.

This weekend looks better than this past weekend with a chance for a scattered afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Of the two weekend days, Sunday

looks a little better with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs on Sunday in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.