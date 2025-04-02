Thursday Snow Showers

Brief: Calm and fair weather skies through the remainder of the afternoon. Increasing clouds this evening as another disturbance moves through triggering snow showers for Thursday morning and lasting through Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with overnight lows in the 20's with snow showers forming by daybreak on Thursday

TOMORROW: Cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30's to low 40's with off and on snow showers from the morning and through the afternoon. Higher terrain areas around the Palmer Divide could see around 2-4" of slushy, wet snow with other areas around Colorado Springs picking up around 1-3". Some slick travel possible through the afternoon commute.

EXTENDED: A break in snow likely overnight Thursday through Friday morning before another round of snow is possible by Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. This round could put down heavier snow for Teller county and SW Douglas county and portions of the Palmer Divide.