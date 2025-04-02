Skip to Content
Video

Thursday Snow Showers

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:10 PM

Brief: Calm and fair weather skies through the remainder of the afternoon. Increasing clouds this evening as another disturbance moves through triggering snow showers for Thursday morning and lasting through Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with overnight lows in the 20's with snow showers forming by daybreak on Thursday

TOMORROW: Cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30's to low 40's with off and on snow showers from the morning and through the afternoon. Higher terrain areas around the Palmer Divide could see around 2-4" of slushy, wet snow with other areas around Colorado Springs picking up around 1-3". Some slick travel possible through the afternoon commute.

EXTENDED: A break in snow likely overnight Thursday through Friday morning before another round of snow is possible by Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. This round could put down heavier snow for Teller county and SW Douglas county and portions of the Palmer Divide.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content