WEATHER ALERT: dangerously cold, slick mountain roads

SATURDAY: Wind chill in the negatives all across Colorado throughout the day with this overnight round of snow coming to an end in the mountains during the early morning hours. Blowing snow will still be a concern this afternoon with winds gusting up to 50 MPH across our higher elevation areas. We stay dry in Southern Colorado for most of the day. Our second round of mountain snow begins in the early evening.

SUNDAY: Highs will be 9 and 10 degrees for Pueblo and Colorado Springs, but once again wind chill making it feel like negatives all day all across the board. Snowfall continues in the mountains.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow keeps falling and the arctic blast continues with the next storm bringing possible accumulations to our lower lying areas across and east of I-25 on Monday. Stay tuned for snow total estimates in the coming days.