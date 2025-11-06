Police ask for help ID’ing man accused of following high school girls on Lakewood trail

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – Lakewood police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of following high school-aged girls and women with strollers on Bear Creek Trail.

According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), the "suspicious" man has been seen recently near Bear Creek High School, The Crossings at Bear Creek Apartments, and the surrounding area.

Police say he's been involved in an "ongoing issue" of following women on the Bear Creek Trail, and has specifically been targeting high-school-aged girls and mothers with baby strollers.

"We take these reports seriously and are actively investigating this concerning behavior. The safety of our residents is our top priority," the Lakewood Police Department said in a post to Facebook.

Courtesy: Lakewood Police Department

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspect pictured above, you're asked to contact Detective Graham at 303-987-7823 or nicgra@lakewoodco.org.

"We encourage everyone in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately," LPD said.

