BREAKING: Colorado Springs man arrested for breaking into home, sleeping in someone’s bed

Published 4:37 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Police say they got a call around 2:00 a.m. Sunday for a burglary on Zebulon Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Investigators say they found the suspect, 20-year-old Chance Garcia, sleeping in the victim's bed.

After they arrested him, police say he smashed the police cruiser window and assaulted an officer. They were eventually able to detain him, and he is sitting in jail this morning.

We've reached out to CSPD to find out how the officer who was assaulted is doing now.

Check back here for updates.

Samantha Hildebrandt

