THE MILITARY FAMILY: Military Basketball Association forms family on the court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When your calling takes you to far-flung places on the earth, your co-workers become family.

The separation can be an isolating experience for military members. But one organization is forging even tighter bonds through basketball. The Military Basketball Association, or MBA, was founded in 2017 by a man who had served in the military for more than two decades: Retired Army Major Mike Meyers.

"We built this organization and it was just going to be a tournament at Fountain Ft. Carson, and now it turned out to be an entire league. It's really incredible," said Meyers.

One of the goals for the MBA is to raise awareness to invisible wounds associated with military service, and seeks to intervene with members who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

"There's been a rise in suicides and harmful behaviors and so, we started the MBA so that basketball could serve as an outlet. If you're part of a team, you're part of a family. We've seen camaraderie, we've seen no veteran gets left behind."

The non-profit has blossomed in the seven years since its inception: its recruited more than 1,000 players -- men and women, active duty and veterans -- and is comprised of four conferences globally.

In Colorado, there are two teams: one at Peterson Space Force Base, and another at Buckley Space Force Base. Tryouts are ongoing. If you are stationed, or live in Colorado, please contact Rob Shaw at 303-526-6398 for tryout information. For other areas or inquiries, contact Albert Mayon, MBA President of Operations at basketballoperations@mymba-global.com

