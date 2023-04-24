Colorado state trooper recognized for assisting driver on I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado state trooper is getting some extra attention this week after he assisted a motorist during a tense situation on I-25 this past weekend.

The motorist sent Colorado State Patrol a special thank you note Monday about Trooper Justin Vickery.

The motorist, who is 33 weeks pregnant and had her 10-month-old in the car, got a flat tire on a busy stretch of I-25 in Douglas County.

She said Trooper Vickery arrived quickly, kept everyone calm, and "went above and beyond by helping us with our flat tire." She added that Trooper Vickery made them feel safe throughout the entire ordeal and they are forever grateful for him.

The driver also said this is the type of work by our first responders that doesn't get enough attention.