Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
New
Published 1:36 PM

403 Fire human-caused, criminal investigation underway

Crews battling the 403 Fire
Park County
Crews battling the 403 Fire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Park County Sheriff confirmed with KRDO that the 403 Fire, which led to mandatory evacuations and burned more than 1,500 acres, was human-caused.

The 403 Fire was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30. Multiple fire crews responded and within hours, several residents in Park and Teller counties were forced out of their homes for mandatory evacuations.

According to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, someone in Park County dumped out ash from a fireplace into the backyard of their home. That triggered the fire Thursday morning which quickly grew out of control.

This is a criminal investigation now. Law enforcement plans on pursuing as many charges as possible against this individual.

As of Tuesday at 8:36 a.m., the fire remains at 1,518 acres and 60% contained. Residents were able to go back home Sunday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content