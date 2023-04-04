403 Fire human-caused, criminal investigation underway

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Park County Sheriff confirmed with KRDO that the 403 Fire, which led to mandatory evacuations and burned more than 1,500 acres, was human-caused.

The 403 Fire was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30. Multiple fire crews responded and within hours, several residents in Park and Teller counties were forced out of their homes for mandatory evacuations.

According to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, someone in Park County dumped out ash from a fireplace into the backyard of their home. That triggered the fire Thursday morning which quickly grew out of control.

This is a criminal investigation now. Law enforcement plans on pursuing as many charges as possible against this individual.

As of Tuesday at 8:36 a.m., the fire remains at 1,518 acres and 60% contained. Residents were able to go back home Sunday afternoon.