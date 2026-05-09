Cool & pleasant Mother’s Day followed by temperatures well above normal in Southern CO

Tonight we will see just a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later in the evening as a weak cold front makes it way though our area. It will be breezy behind the front with north winds at around 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will also be cooler with overnight lows in the mid 40s with overnight temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the Hight Country.

There will be cooler air behind the front, so highs on Mother's Day will only be in the mid to upper 60s for most of us in the I-25 Corridor. We will enjoy mostly sunny skies for most of the day, but there is a slight chance of a passing showers in the late evening hours. Mother's Day for the most part should be plesant!

A big warm up in temperatures begins to arrive on Monday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s in the Pikes Peak Region. We could even see some places on the Eastern Plains close to 90 degrees! Expect lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will bring us even warmer temperatures with mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, near 90 degrees for most us. Expect dry conditions throughout Southern Colorado.

Above normal temperatures will continue through most of the week, with a chance of afternoon showers arriving for the middle part of the week.

We can expect dry and breezy conditions for the last half of week with highs in the 80s. We will also have to watch for the potential for Fire Weather Conditions.