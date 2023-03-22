Search for three suspects in armed robbery at Pueblo restaurant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects in an armed robbery at a restaurant.

The sheriff's office shared photos of three men involved in an armed robbery at Mi Ranchito, off E. Highway 50, on Saturday, March 18.

PCSO

The PCSO hopes people will recognize the men based on their clothes and stature. All three had their faces covered.

Suspect One wore a yellow/orange hoodie, gray pants, and blue shoes. Suspect two had a black and red flannel shirt, jeans, and black shoes with white laces. Suspect three wore a black hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

PCSO

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 and reference #7483. To remain anonymous, contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or online here.