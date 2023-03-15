Two arrested in a drive-by shooting on Pueblo’s south side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Pueblo's south side.

At 10:01 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Lake Ave. on reports of a drive-by shooting. According to the Pueblo Police Department, a trailer and parked vehicle were hit in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was described as being a gray or green SUV. Officers saw a vehicle fitting that description not far from the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect failed to yield and crashed into a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of Wabash Ave.

Two suspects, 20-year-old Fred Maisel, and 18-year-old Adam Ruiz, were taken into custody. Inside the vehicle, police saw a pistol and extended magazine in plain sight.

PPD

One of the suspects confessed to a detective that they planned the incident.

The vehicle has since been impounded pending a search warrant.

The suspects were booked on conspiracy to commit murder and multiple other charges.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.