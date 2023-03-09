Colorado State Patrol encourages drivers of certain vehicles to take extra anti-theft steps

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Some Colorado drivers are asked to take steps for theft prevention after data from Colorado State Patrol indicates their vehicles are targeted significantly more than others.

A recent analysis by CSP, the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA), and its partners the Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) and the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), found data that certain motor vehicles are being targeted in thefts.

According to CSP data, most of the vehicles targeted are late-model Kias and Hyundais within the last decade of manufacture.

CSP said the total theft of these makes has increased by 82% between 2021 and 2021.

Data from the ATICC database

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO the department received theft reports for 31 Kia and 40 Hyundais in 2022.

The targeted vehicles have traditional ignition systems that are started with a physical key, the ones with touchless FOB ignitions are not targeted as much.

Despite being targeted, CSP said these vehicles still meet the US Market Security Standard for new automobiles. Due to that, officials are encouraging Coloradans to be aware of target hardening options.

According to CSP, vehicle hardening methods are a way to improve vehicle security or deter vehicle theft through additional implantation.

In February, Hyundai announced it was rolling out free anti-theft software for several of its targeted vehicles. This free upgrade by Hyundai service centers will include a marking decal to show updated security software on the vehicle.

Currently, the 2017-20 Elantra, 2015-19 Sonata, and 2020-21 Venue models are eligible for the upgrade. Other models will be eligible in June 2023.

However, the upgrade isn't compatible with all models. Hyundai owners with questions can contact Hyundai toll-free at 800-633-5151 or Kia at 800-333-4542.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Kia is also rolling out its free software updates in a phased approach. The company began updating vehicles in February and will continue over the next several months.

In addition to the updates, CAPTA encourages owners of the targeted vehicles to consider more vehicle hardening equipment. That includes installing aftermarket security systems that provide the physical deterrent features of car alarms and GPS tracking. According to CAPTA, these systems are complex and create several layers of anti-theft security that greatly reduce the rate of vehicle theft when used.

People can also consider steering wheel locks, parking boots, and other physical vehicle feature-limiting devices.

Drivers with questions about their insurance can contact the Colorado Division of Insurance Consumer Services Team at 303-894-7490, by emailing DORA_Insurance@state.co..us, or by clicking here.