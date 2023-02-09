Colorado Springs Police: Thieves reportedly targeting Hyundais and Kias

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is warning Hyundai or Kia owners to be extra vigilant due to thieves targeting those specific makes.

One of the most recently recovered Kia's was found this week. It was stolen from the Cordera neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. The owner of the stolen Kia told KRDO it was found four days later ten miles away on Bryant Ave. off of Constitution.

"Someone coming to our home and stealing something from you.. is scary," said Ariel.

Ariel woke up last week and realized her 2019 Kia wasn't in the driveway. When she checked her doorbell camera - she saw thieves driving off with her Kia in the middle of the night.

CSPD told KRDO thieves are targeting these cars because of the type of key used to start them. According to investigators, more than 3,000 cars were stolen in the city within the last year.

In 2022 Colorado Springs police received theft reports for 31 Kia and 40 Hyundais.

"We just feel very violated," explained Ariel, adding that she had a lot of personal belongings in the Kia. "We don't necessarily know how they broke into it but when we got the car back it looked like they stuck a screwdriver in the keyhole and then they punched the ignition," said Ariel.

Detectives are warning owners of these types of cars to be diligent against thieves.

"They tended to be Elantras and Synadas for the Hyundais and Fortays, Cerritos, and Sportages for Kia's," said Robert Tornabene, Public Information Officer for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Ofc. Tornabene suggests people should even consider using a wheel lock system to stop thieves from moving the steering column.

So far, police have not caught the suspected thieves in Ariel's case.