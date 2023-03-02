Wheat Ridge Police reunite woman with stolen bulldog, still searching for second missing dog

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Wheat Ridge woman was reunited with one of her stolen dogs. Now, police are still searching for her other missing pet.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the woman's husband died suddenly several weeks ago. Almost immediately after his death, two of her dogs were stolen out of her yard at W. 35th Ave. and Kipling St. Police said losing her dogs only added salt to her already painful wound.

The victim suspected someone related to her late husband may have been responsible. Detectives worked to find the dogs - a bulldog and a French bulldog - and the people responsible.

WRPD detectives drove to a property where they suspected the dogs might be and spotted the bulldog, named Hank, behind a fence. They contacted the person living there, who originally denied having the bulldog but eventually admitted to it. The woman agreed to bring Hank to the police department.

The WRPD shared the emotional reunion between his owner and his owner. The victim told detectives getting Hank back safe was "one of the best days of [her] life."

Police are still searching for the French bulldog, named Scooter. She's black and white with a crooked tail. Anyone in the community with information is asked to contact Detective Smith at ksmith@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

Scooter the French bulldog, WRPD

According to WRPD, the suspect who had the dog could face charges. The investigation is ongoing and police hope to bring Scooter back home.