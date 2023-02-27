Students protest District 11’s policy to prevent teachers from asking for preferred pronouns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students at a Colorado Springs School District 11 protested a new policy preventing teachers from asking students their preferred pronouns.

On Feb. 20, the D11 school board voted to prevent teachers and staff from asking students what their preferred pronouns are. D11 Vice President Jason Jorgenson stated he believes it's not appropriate for staff to ask students what their gender, pronouns, or sexuality is regardless of age.

In response to that decision, a group of more than 20 students gathered outside the D11 administration building to voice their opposition. Additionally, the students are asking director Al Loma to step down.

Loma stated he's "offended" when he hears trans people requesting their preferred pronouns and claims he knows a boy and a girl he sees one.

Director Julie Ott told 13 Investigates she appreciates the students voicing their concerns Monday.

In a statement, Ott said:

I appreciate that students are sharing their concerns and standing up for what they believe is important. This proposed policy change would directly impact them and could affect how safe and supported they feel at school. I think it is important that we listen to their voices. D11 Board Director Julie Ott

Ott did note that this was her opinion and thoughts on the matter, not the boards.

A spokesperson for the district provided 13 Investigates with the following statement:

Colorado Springs School District 11 appreciates all students who choose to share their valued thoughts and opinions. Many times throughout history, student activism has provided a well-rounded discussion on generational topics. Our primary goal is to provide academic resources, so students become critical thinkers. The District honors the uniqueness of each individual and strives to prepare students for a multicultural society. D11 spokesperson

Do you have a tip you want 13 investigates to look into? Email us at 13investigates@krdo.com