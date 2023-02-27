Man imprisoned in Florida faces murder charges in 1996 murder of Denver woman

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A man currently serving time in Florida now faces first-degree murder charges for the killing of a Colorado woman in 1996.

According to Denver District Attorney’s Office, DNA associated with the murder of 35-year-old Terri Turachak matched with a man serving time in Florida for a homicide.

Our Denver news partners report that 62-year-old Ricky Dawson was already in custody for a 2001 sexual assault and homicide in Panama City, Florida.

Ricky Dawson, 62

Turachak’s body was found in her apartment on Oct. 5, 1996, by DPD and medical personnel. According to an autopsy report, Turachak died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to her head.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said there was a "disturbance" in her apartment the night of her murder.

According to 9News, police were initially notified in 2004 of a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) match to Dawson. That same year, the Denver Police Department (DPD) learned of another CODIS match for Dawson related to a 2000 sexual assault and homicide case in Seattle. The victim’s injuries and cause of death in the 2000 case were reportedly similar to Turachak’s case, per court documents.

Murder charges were eventually filed against Dawson in early 2023 after years of rounds of DNA testing. Dawson was extradited from Florida to Colorado by DPD detectives.

"My hope would be that he would get the death penalty but I know that's not possible in Colorado," said Sarah Oakland, Turachak's daughter, to 9News. "So think we're all hoping that he rots in jail and we wanted to let him know that we didn't forget."

Dawson faces one count of Murder in the First Degree – After Deliberation (F1) and one count of Murder in the First Degree – Felony Murder – Predicate Attempted Sexual Assault (F1).

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 23 at 8:30 a.m.

For more on this case through our Denver news partners, click here.