Colorado Springs trash company selling pink trash cans to raise $100k to fight breast cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A locally-owned trash service is continuing its work to raise more than $100,000 to fight breast cancer through specially-made pink trash carts.

The Pink Carts are available for existing and new customers with Infinite Disposal, however, quantities are limited. Infinite's pink trash cart costs $1 more than regular service per month with 100% of the fee going towards Cowgirls Against Cancer.

Additionally, Infinite Disposal plans on donating $5 to Cowgirls Against Cancer for every pink cart sold.

Customers can order a pink trash can or get on the wait list by calling Infinite Disposal at 719-999-0500 or by visiting Infinite Disposal’s Pink Cart page online.