Motions hearing for accused child killer detailed process of jury selection set to begin in March

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the El Paso County woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson was not in court. However, Letecia Stauch's defense attorney and prosecutors were present to discuss her impending jury trial.

During Thursday's motions hearing, Judge Gregory Werner said the trial, set to begin with jury selection in March, could potentially last months. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said the prosecution's case alone will take six weeks to present to a jury. Witnesses will be flown into Colorado Springs from all over the country according to prosecutors.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in March 2020 for the murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch. Gannon was first reported missing in January 2020. His body was eventually found under a Florida bridge.

Stauch previously entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

During the Thursday hearing, 13 Investigates learned that Stauch's second sanity evaluation conducted by the defense is complete. The Fourth Judicial District Attorney and the courts are waiting for those results to be handed over.

An August 2022 sanity examination from the Colorado Mental Health Institute determined Stauch is "sane."

A majority of Thursday was spent identifying questions that will be permitted on the juror surveys.

These questions will deal with a victim’s age (11), a defendant's sanity, and their familiarity with the Stauch case.