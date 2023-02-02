Accused child killer Letecia Stauch back in court for motions hearing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the El Paso County woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson is set to appear in court for a motions hearing.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in March 2020 for the murder of Gannon Stauch, who was first reported missing in January 2020. His body was eventually found under a Florida bridge.

Stauch previously entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Thursday's motions hearing is expected to go over an outstanding motion for a change of venue and waiving of a jury trial.

The court also hasn't received the second sanity evaluation report for Letecia. An August 2022 sanity examination from the Colorado Mental Health Institute determined Stauch is "sane."

The hearing is expected to also go over the length of time for jury selection - which is set to begin on March 20 - and potential witnesses in the case.

The motions hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m.