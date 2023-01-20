Pueblo mom starts new inclusive swim program for people with special needs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mom is taking action to support people with disabilities in the community after she experienced too many barriers with her own son.

According to our partners at the Pueblo Chieftain, Elizabeth Harmes is the mom to 4-year-old Remington who is autistic and nonverbal. Recently Harmes started a special needs sensory swim program that’s tailored for people of all ages with special needs.

The program is hosted by Special Needs Community Connections, a nonprofit that Harmes launched in October, and runs every Friday and Saturday between 1-3 p.m. in the Pueblo Regional Center’s heated therapy pool.

Harmes told the Chieftain that the program is the first of its kind in Pueblo for people with special needs and living with intellectual or physical disabilities.

Harmes said she hopes the program can create new opportunities for adults and children with special needs, including Remington.

After experiencing many obstacles, Harmes connected with Pueblo West Metro and Regional Center staff and over the course of three months, hammered out the details to form a sensory swim program tailored for people with special needs.

The sensory swim program costs $3 to participate in and does have some basic requirements like the parents or caregivers must accompany their kids throughout a session.

Siblings are welcome to join during the sessions but also must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

The program has a similar setup to a public pool, Harmes said, and a Pueblo West Metro lifeguard is present at each session.

To read the full story, click here.

To learn more about the program or contact Elizabeth Harmes, visit sncommunityconnections.org or reach her by email at info@sncommunityconnections.org or phone at 719-283-6848.