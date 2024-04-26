Viral content creators react to potential TikTok ban

By Khiree Stewart

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — The clock could be ticking for TikTok in the U.S.

A provision in a package of legislation signed by President Joe Biden Wednesday would ban the popular social media app in the States, unless its Chinese owner sells the company to a U.S.-based owner within the next nine months.

Some lawmakers said the app gives the Chinese government access to the personal data of millions of Americans.

That possible ban is getting mixed reactions from users in the Baltimore area. Ryan Daly and Kenneth Worsley both have a large following on TikTok thanks to their viral dancing videos.

“We understand the risk factors that could be there, but I do believe they took full precautions and made it as safe a space on social media as you could on any other app,” Worsley said.

Some content creators are taking it harder than others.

“Some of the ones that had their main following on TikTok are feeling a really hard way, but I feel like a lot of content creators that utilize every platform are the same way as us. If it happens, it happens,” Daly said.

The pair said they have learned from seeing other social media apps come and go and know not to put all their eggs in one basket. They have also seen some of their followers trickle over to other platforms, so they are ready to pivot if needed.

“It’s not over. Save your videos. Keep that same work ethic applied to YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and you’ll be OK,” Daly said.

Even those who don’t create social media content said they have mixed feelings.

“I like that I can see new people, meet new people. It’s a comfortable environment. It just brings a lot of joy to people,” user Fantasia Felton said.

“A lot of negative comes on there, especially the comments. So, I feel like it’ll be nice for it to be gone. Maybe people will be nicer,” user Anthony Myers said.

TikTok officials have called the legislation unconstitutional and plan to take the issue to court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.