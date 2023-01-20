Colorado Springs police raid medical marijuana shop and other locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On January 19, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a raid at a medical marijuana shop in the Knob Hill neighborhood.
A large police presence was seen outside the Blue Moon Harvest pot shop.
There, CSPD was removing plants and towing vehicles.
According to CSPD, they conducted operations at multiple locations throughout the city but could not provide details on why.
This is a developing story.