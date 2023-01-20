Colorado Springs police raid medical marijuana shop and other locations

According to CSPD, they conducted operations at multiple locations throughout the city but could not provide details on why.

There, CSPD was removing plants and towing vehicles.

A large police presence was seen outside the Blue Moon Harvest pot shop.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On January 19, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a raid at a medical marijuana shop in the Knob Hill neighborhood.

