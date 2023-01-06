Two 16-year-olds arrested in Fountain armed robbery on New Year’s Day

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two teens are in custody following an armed robbery on New Year's Day in Fountain.

According to the Fountain Police Department, officers responded to the 6800 block of Red Deer Point on Jan. 1, 2023, at 2:09 a.m. The reporting party said two males armed with handguns entered their home illegally. FPD said the suspects threatened the victims before stealing items.

The suspects were gone from the scene before officers arrived.

Thursday, members of the FPD's D.I.C.E. Team identified the suspects as two 16-year-olds.

On Jan. 5, with the assistance of the El Paso County Tactical Support Group, a search warrant was executed on a residence in the 7000 block of Powderwash Dr. in Security-Widefield. One of the teen suspects was found along with some of the property stolen in the robbery. The D.I.C.E Team also recovered multiple handguns and ammunition.

The second teen suspect was found and arrested in the 6000 block of Fielding Terrace in Security-Widefield Friday at 10:30 a.m. The rest of the stolen property was also found.

Both suspects were placed in a juvenile detention facility on the charge of First Degree Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Felony Menacing, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Possession of Handgun by Juveniles, and Theft.

Due to the suspects being minors, police said no other information will be released.